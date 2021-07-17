60 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 29 linked to KTV cluster; 8 imported cases

SINGAPORE - There were 60 new local coronavirus cases confirmed as at Saturday noon (July 17), including 29 cases linked to the growing KTV outlets and nightclubs cluster here.

This brings the total number of cases in the KTV cluster to 149.

Of the 60 locally transmitted cases, 33 were linked to previous cases and quarantined, while 22 were linked and detected through surveillance.

There were five new unlinked cases reported.

There were also eight imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

One of these cases was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while seven developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 62,981.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.