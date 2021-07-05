6 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 2 unlinked; 7 imported cases

SINGAPORE - There are 13 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus as at Monday noon (July 5), taking Singapore's total to 62,630, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these cases, six are locally transmitted and seven are imported.

The six locally transmitted cases include two unlinked cases. The remaining four are linked to existing cases, and the patients had already been quarantined when they tested positive for Covid-19.

Five of the imported cases were detected upon arrival and two cases developed Covid-19 during stay-home notice or isolation.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Monday night.