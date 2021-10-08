6 more Covid-19 deaths in Singapore, bringing toll to 142; 3,590 new infections

SINGAPORE - Six seniors aged between 67 and 93 are the latest to die from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Oct 8).

Three were men and three were women, all Singaporeans. One of them was vaccinated, three were partially vaccinated and the remaining two were unvaccinated.

All except one had underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, without giving further details.

One person who died was a partially vaccinated patient with no known medical conditions.

Friday was the 19th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 142.

There were 3,590 new Covid-19 infections, said MOH, including 2,825 new cases in the community and 765 in migrant worker dormitories.

There were no new imported cases for the first time since Aug 12.

The local cases include 619 people above age 60.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 120,454.

As at Friday noon, 1,564 cases were in hospital - 30 more than Thursday.

A total of 307 patients require oxygen support, with 41 in the intensive care unit.

Of those who are very ill, 294 are above 60 years old.

MOH said it is monitoring five large active clusters with new cases.

Among them, the Aspri-Westlite Papan Dormitory in Jurong saw the most number of new cases - 32, for a total of 229 cases.

MWS Christalite Methodist Home at Marsiling saw 13 new cases, for 89 total.

Of the 89, five are staff and 84 are residents.

The PPT Lodge 1B Dormitory in Seletar saw 12 new cases for 138 total.

Learning Vision pre-school at Changi Airport saw one new case, for 15 in total. Of the 15 cases, two are staff and 13 are students.

The largest cluster highlighted was Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, which added four new cases for a total of 334 cases.

MOH said the transmission in the highlighted dormitory clusters was among residents and there was no evidence of any spreading outside the dormitories.

The ministry added that, so far, about 600,000 eligible people have been invited to receive their Covid-19 vaccine booster doses.

A total of 371,953 people have received their booster shots and another 86,000 have booked their appointments.

