548 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 3 are citizens and PRs

SINGAPORE - The Health Ministry (MOH) confirmed another 548 coronavirus cases as of Sunday noon (May 24), bringing the total count to 31,616.

The vast majority of them are migrant workers living in dormitories, said MOH. Three of the new cases are Singaporeans and permanent residents.

More details on the cases will be released later on Sunday, added the ministry.

On Saturday, local cases excluding dormitory residents and other work permit holders, termed "community" cases, edged up to 11. Two of the cases work at pre-schools.

Pre-school staff are being actively screened for Covid-19 ahead of reopenings in phases starting from June 2, the authorities said, with 99 per cent of those tested - about 15,300 - testing negative.

Two new clusters, at 28 Kian Teck Road and 121 Tuas View Walk were also confirmed on Saturday.

The average number of new daily community cases has risen to seven in the past week from five the week before. Daily averages for unlinked community cases have also increased to two, from one, over the same periods.

MOH said this is partly due to active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff.

Saturday also saw another 927 Covid-19 patients discharged, which means 13,873, or about 45 per cent of such patients here, have fully recovered from the disease.