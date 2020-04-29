528 new cases - lowest daily increase in nearly two weeks

Foreign workers continued to account for most of the 528 new Covid-19 cases here yesterday, taking the total count to 14,951.

This is the lowest daily increase in new cases in Singapore in nearly two weeks since April 15, which had 447 new cases.

Of the new cases yesterday, 83 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Yesterday's numbers included 511 foreign workers staying in dormitories, said MOH.

Most of them have mild illness and are being monitored in community isolation facilities or general wards of hospitals. None is in the intensive care unit.

There are now 12,694 foreign workers from dorms diagnosed with Covid-19, or 3.9 per cent of the 323,000 dorm residents here.

Meanwhile, those not staying in dorms made up seven cases.

The number of such cases has fallen - the first time since April 16 - from an average of 25 per day in the week before, to an average of 20 per day in the past week.

There were also 10 other new cases in the community, comprising seven Singaporeans and permanent residents, as well as two work pass holders and one on a visit pass.

MOH had earlier announced yesterday afternoon that there were eight Singaporeans and permanent residents among the new cases. However, one of them was reclassified in the ministry's evening update following contact tracing.

There were no imported cases.

Update on cases

NEW CASES: 528 Imported: 0 Work permit (WP) holders in dorms: 511

COMMUNITY CASES Singaporeans/PRs: 7 Work passes: 2 Visit pass: 1 WP holders outside dorms: 7

CASES TO DATE Total: 14,951 Community: 1,181 WP holders not in dorms: 505 WP holders in dorms: 12,694 Imported: 571 In ICU: 21 Deaths from Covid-19: 14

Among the new cases yesterday was a 24-year-old nurse from Changi General Hospital. The Singapore permanent resident did not travel to affected countries or regions recently, said MOH.

The man reported the onset of symptoms on Monday, and was confirmed to be infected the same day.

He has not gone to work since, and is warded at Changi General Hospital, said MOH.

It added that the number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of 28 per day in the week before, to an average of 17 per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also fallen, from an average of 18 per day in the week before, to an average of 10 per day in the past week.

MOH yesterday also announced four new coronavirus clusters, which are linked to 33 Sungei Kadut Loop, 23H Sungei Kadut Street 1, 10 Tagore Drive, and 51H Tuas South Avenue 1.

Singapore's largest active cluster remains the S11 Dormitory in Punggol, with 2,302 confirmed cases.

Thirty-three more patients were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 1,128 people have fully recovered.

Currently, 1,689 patients are still in hospital. Most are stable or improving, while 21 are in critical condition. Another 12,120 patients, who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for the virus, are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Fourteen people in Singapore have died so far from the virus.