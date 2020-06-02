51-year-old is youngest to die from virus; no new cases in community

A 51-year-old man from China, who had been working in Singapore for almost 20 years, died on Sunday from complications owing to Covid-19.

He is the youngest patient to have died from the disease in Singapore.

The man was diagnosed with lymphoma that was complicated by multi-organ failure while he was warded in intensive care at the end of April. On May 1, he was confirmed to have Covid-19.

He was treated for lymphoma, but his condition deteriorated and he died, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The National University Hospital (NUH) has reached out to his family and is extending help to them.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement last night that he began working here in 2001 and was a foreman under his current employer for almost a year with no employment issues.

His employer told his family about his condition when he was admitted to intensive care. The hospital also provided regular updates to the employer.

MOM said the man's family, his employer and the Chinese Embassy in Singapore have been informed. It is also working with the Migrant Workers' Centre to give the man's family money for their immediate needs.

The employer will also help the family with funeral arrangements.

In a Facebook post last night, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said: "It is heart-breaking to think of his family's grief at such a time. My thoughts and prayers are with them.

"With the passing of the worker, the community of migrant workers here would naturally be concerned. (The) Singapore Ministry of Manpower will continue to reach out to these migrant workers as we have done so in the past weeks, to offer any assistance and assurance that they would need."

Update on cases

New cases: 408 Imported: 0 In community: 0 In dormitories: 408 Active cases: 12,802 In hospitals: 344 (7 in ICU) In community facilities: 12,458 Deaths: 24 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 9 Total discharged: 22,457 Discharged yesterday: 767 TOTAL CASES: 35,292

His death brings the number of fatalities from complications due to Covid-19 in Singapore to 24. Nine who tested positive for the virus have died from other causes.

No new community Covid-19 cases were announced yesterday, with foreign workers living in dormitories making up all 408 of the new cases as Singapore exits the circuit breaker period.

This is the first time since Feb 23 that there were no new community cases. Community cases comprise Singaporeans, permanent residents and work pass holders not staying in dorms.

MOH announced three new clusters yesterday. They are all dormitories: HSJV Dormitory at 33A Tanah Merah Coast Road, 10 Tuas South Street 12, and 109 Tuas View Walk 1.

The daily average for new community cases has dipped to three in the past week from seven two weeks ago. In the same periods, the number of unlinked cases has remained stable at an average of two per day.

MOH also said 767 more patients were discharged, bringing the total to 22,457. Currently, 344 patients are still in hospital, with seven in intensive care unit.

Another 12,458 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, which are for those with mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.