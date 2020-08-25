51 new cases, including 1 in community and 7 imported

There were 51 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 56,404.

They included one community case, a 65-year-old Singaporean woman, said MOH. She was identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case and was tested when she was quarantined earlier.

There were also seven imported cases, comprising one permanent resident, two work permit holders, three dependant's pass holders and one long-term visit pass holder. All of them had been placed on stay-home notices when they arrived here.

Three of the imported cases were boys, aged two to three, who had returned from India. They tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and Sunday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 43 cases announced yesterday.

One of the newly confirmed cases is linked to five previous cases to form a new cluster at Tuas View Dormitory at 70 Tuas South Avenue 1.

MOH also said it had completed its screening and testing of all the people who visited Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib on Aug 1 and 2. The KTV was not operational during the visits and there was no singing activity held.

The screening and testing were done as precautionary measures after three confirmed Covid-19 patients were found to have visited the KTV on Aug 1 and 2, even though the risk of infection for visitors was assessed to be low. In total, 322 people were tested and all the results have come back negative.

The Health Ministry yesterday added shopping mall Jem to its list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Yuhua Market and Hawker Centre in Jurong East and Jurong West 505 Market and Food Centre were also added to the list yesterday.

The ministry provides the list of locations and times that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

Update on cases

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks, said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 423 cases discharged yesterday, 54,572 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 84 patients remain in hospital, while 1,706 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care. Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

