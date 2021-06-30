5 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all linked; 11 imported cases

SINGAPORE - There are 16 Covid-19 cases as at Wednesday noon (June 30), taking Singapore's total to 62,579, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these cases, five are locally transmitted and 11 are imported.

All five locally transmitted cases have been linked to previous cases and were quarantined.

All 11 imported cases were already placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Six of these cases were detected upon arrival and the other five cases developed Covid-19 during SHN or isolation.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.