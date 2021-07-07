5 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 2 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There are 12 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus as at Wednesday noon (July 7), taking Singapore's total to 62,652, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these cases, five are locally transmitted and seven are imported.

The five locally transmitted cases included two unlinked cases. The remaining three are linked to existing cases, and the patients had already been quarantined when they tested positive for Covid-19.

Five of the imported cases were detected upon arrival and two cases developed Covid-19 during stay-home notice or isolation.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from complications, while 15 who tested positive died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.