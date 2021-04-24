5 community cases among 23 new Covid-19 infections in S'pore

SINGAPORE - There were five new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection confirmed on Saturday afternoon (April 24).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that based on its investigations, all are in the community and none are from the dormitories.

MOH said all five cases had already been placed under quarantine earlier.

Of these, four are close contacts of a previously confirmed case, an Indonesian man, 39, who was a seaman on board a bunker tanker.

He was confirmed with Covid-19 on April 16.

There were also 18 imported cases, who had already been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

This brings Singapore's total number of Covid-19 cases to 60,966.

MOH said it will provide more updates on Saturday night.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.