464 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore; 187 Omicron cases detected

SINGAPORE - Singapore reported 464 new Covid-19 cases as at noon on Monday (Jan 3), including 285 imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Monday's case count was up from the 429 infections reported on Sunday.

Cases have risen over the past week since Dec 30, when 311 cases were reported.

Among the new cases, 179 were locally transmitted, comprising 177 in the community and two in migrant worker dormitories.

In its update, MOH said there were 187 confirmed Omicron cases detected in Singapore. Of these, 183 are imported cases and four are local cases.

It added that more Omicron cases are being picked up because of the rapid spread of the variant across many countries and regions.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung wrote that Omicron cases have been increasing, making up around 17 per cent of local cases currently.

"This means an Omicron wave is imminent and we need to be prepared for it," he wrote.

Singapore's first suspected Omicron cluster was linked to Anytime Fitness gym in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, and was reported on Dec 21 last year.

No deaths were reported, and the death toll from coronavirus complications remains at 829, according to the latest infection statistics on MOH's website.

The weekly infection growth rate on Monday was 0.95, up from Sunday's 0.92. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.