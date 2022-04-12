4,552 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, four deaths reported: MOH

SINGAPORE - The number of daily new Covid-19 infections in Singapore climbed to 4,552 on Tuesday (April 12), nearly double from 2,568 cases the day before.

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend, when more people are out in various social settings.

But the number was still lower than the figure from last Tuesday (April 5), when the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 6,341 new Covid-19 cases. The number of people hospitalised was 324, lower than 339 yesterday (April 11), and 518 last Tuesday (April 5).

There were four deaths today, MOH said in an update on its website.

The Covid-19 week-on-week infection ratio has been below one since March 2, at 0.74 on Tuesday.

The week-on-week infection ratio refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before. A ratio of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.