45 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 13 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 45 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported on Friday afternoon (Aug 13).

This is the lowest daily number of such cases reported since July 15, which saw 42 locally transmitted cases.

Of the new cases, 20 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another 12 linked cases were detected through surveillance.

The remaining 13 were unlinked cases - down from 19 such cases on Thursday.

Among the 45 cases are three seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also four imported cases that were detected and isolated upon arrival here, bringing Singapore's total to 66,061.

MOH will give more details on Friday night.