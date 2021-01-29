409 staff working at Jewel Changi Airport, T3 test negative for Covid-19 after special testing op

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) has completed its testing of 409 staff who have been working from Dec 31 at Jewel Changi Airport, and at the shops and eateries at Changi Airport Terminal 3 that are open to the public.

All 409 tested negative for Covid-19, said MOH on Friday (Jan 29).

The testing operation was a precautionary measure after the National Public Health Laboratory found that three of the previously reported Covid-19 cases in Singapore had tested positive for the B117 variant, and could be linked. B117 is a more infectious strain of the coronavirus that was first reported in the United Kingdom.

Epidemiological investigations revealed that two of the three cases visited Jewel Changi Airport on Dec 31 last year. The third case was at T3 on the same day.

On Friday, the ministry confirmed 24 new coronavirus cases, all of them imported.

The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There were no new cases in the community in the past week, and none from workers' dormitories.

Friday's new cases took Singapore's total to 59,449.

Two of the 24 imported cases are Singaporeans and one is a permanent resident.

The cases also included one long-term visit pass holder, one student's pass holder and one work pass holder.

Another 16 of the 24 new cases were work permit holders.

There was also one short-term visit pass holder and a special pass holder - a sea crew who arrived from Ukraine onboard a vessel.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased to none in the past week from 21 cases in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community decreased to none in the past week from five cases over the same time period.

Separately, no new locations were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

With 33 cases discharged on Friday, 59,166 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 47 patients remain in hospital, while 192 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.