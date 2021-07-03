4 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all linked; 3 imported cases

SINGAPORE - There are seven new Covid-19 cases as at Saturday noon (July 3), taking Singapore's total to 62,606, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these cases, four are locally transmitted and three are imported.

All four locally transmitted cases have been linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined.

There are no unlinked cases on Saturday, said MOH.

All three imported cases were already placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

One of these cases was detected on arrival and the remaining two cases developed Covid-19 during SHN or isolation.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.