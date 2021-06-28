4 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, all linked; 5 imported cases

SINGAPORE - There are nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus as at Monday noon (June 28), taking Singapore's total to 62,553, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these cases, four are in the community and five are imported.

All four community cases have been linked to previous cases and quarantined.

Two out of the five imported cases are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents. All have already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

No new cases were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

As at Sunday noon, 148 patients remained hospitalised, including four in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 165 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

The latest death is an 84-year-old woman who died of Covid-19 complications on Saturday. She was unvaccinated and had a history of cancer, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

More details will be announced on Monday night.