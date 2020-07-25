4 in 10 cases carried on with activities after onset of symptoms

Four in 10 confirmed Covid-19 cases here continued to engage in community activities after the onset of symptoms.

Of these, about a third went to work, and many also visited shopping centres, supermarkets and hawker centres, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said yesterday.

Such behaviour jeopardises efforts to fight Covid-19 here, said Mr Gan, who urged people to see a doctor if they are unwell and stay home during medical leave or until swab results turn out negative.

"To be fair to some of them, the symptoms may be very mild. To them, they may feel that this may be just a cold, just a little bit of a scratchy throat or sniffle, and they may think nothing about it and hopefully it may blow over in a day or two," said Mr Gan.

He also urged those who feel unwell not to self-medicate but to see a doctor instead, and not go to work.

Mr Gan said: "I can understand many of them are very conscientious. They feel bad not to turn up for work, so they would rather go back to work, just bear the discomfort.

"But for the purpose of (fighting) Covid-19, please don't go back to work... This is not only for your own benefit but also for the benefit of your employer as well as your fellow workers."

Health Ministry director of medical services Kenneth Mak said those who are unwell should be mindful that loved ones at home who are older and may have medical problems are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

"If we have symptoms and we are going to see a doctor early, we are actually doing our bit to protect them as well," added Associate Professor Mak.

Mr Gan said that no matter how much is done in terms of screening and surveillance, the role of the individual is critical in the fight against Covid-19.

Safe distancing measures, good personal hygiene and mask wearing continue to be critical in helping to keep transmissions low.

He said: "We cannot and should not rely on enforcement to remind ourselves to be socially responsible. In this new Covid normal that we need to move to, the role of the individual is crucial."

He added: "Fighting the virus requires significant shifts in behaviour and mindset. Some of these changes may be inconvenient or even painful. But we can change our social norms if we make a collective effort by each playing our part."

Goh Yan Han