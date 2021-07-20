4 Covid-19 adverse event reports, 92 per cent of SAF fully vaccinated

SINGAPORE - There were four cases of serious adverse event reported among Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel who received the Covid-19 vaccination, said the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday (July 20).

These were: one case of myocarditis, or heart inflammation, two cases of anaphylaxis, or rapid onset of severe allergic reactions, and one case of Bell's palsy, which causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the facial muscles.

All four cases received prompt medical attention and are currently well, said the Ministry of Defence.

Relevant information has also been provided to the Health Sciences Authority as part of the national vaccine-related adverse event reporting requirements.

Meanwhile, more than 100,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to SAF personnel, and 92 per cent of them are now fully vaccinated.

Since June, those enlisting for national service have been vaccinated before their enlistment as protection against Covid-19.

Two batches of pre-enlistees have since received the first Covid-19 vaccine dose prior to enlistment, with the second dose administered shortly upon enlistment.

From September, pre-enlistees will be fully vaccinated with both Covid-19 vaccine doses before enlistment.