386 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 2 in community

SINGAPORE - There are 386 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (June 8), taking Singapore's total to 38,296.

These include two community cases, comprising a Singaporean and a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Migrant workers living in dormitories comprise the other cases.

More details will be announced later on Monday by the MOH.

On Sunday, there were 383 new Covid-19 cases, among whom were 14 community cases, comprising nine Singaporeans, one permanent resident, three work pass holders and one student pass holder.

Eleven cases in the community were picked up by proactive screening. Of these, six were a result of proactive testing of school staff and students above the age of 12, who were diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first saw a doctor.

Five are from the following schools: Anglican High School, CHIJ Katong Convent, CHIJ St Theresa's Convent, Geylang Methodist Secondary School and Hwa Chong Institution.

The Education Ministry said on Sunday that the five comprised four students and one non-teaching staff. They had mild symptoms, and were likely infected at the end of the circuit breaker and not after schools reopened on June 2, it added.

The ministry also said that they are not a cluster as they were from five different schools.

The sixth case is from Ascensia International School.

On Sunday, the daily average for new community cases had increased to eight in the past week from four the week before, said the ministry.

Across the same period, the number of unlinked cases has remained stable at an average of four a day.

As of Sunday, 24,877 patients have recovered from the disease. Of the total cases, 12,999, or 34 per cent, are still considered active cases and are in hospitals and community isolation facilities.

Twenty-five have died from Covid-19, while nine have died of other causes while testing positive.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 7 million people. More than 405,000 people have died.