36 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 14 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 36 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases as at Friday noon (Aug 20).

Of the new cases, 19 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined.

Another three linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive.

The remaining 14 were unlinked cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily afternoon update.

Among the cases are two seniors aged above 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, MOH said.

There were also four imported cases that were detected and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Three of these cases was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, there were 40 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Friday, bringing the country's total to 66,406.

MOH will give further updates on Friday night.