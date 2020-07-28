359 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 2 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 359 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (July 28), taking Singapore's total to 51,197.

They included a community case who is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also two imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, Assyakirin Mosque in Jurong West, Din Tai Fung at Northpoint City and Queensway Shopping Centre were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

Sri Murugan Vilas restaurant at 50 Clive Street, the FairPrice supermarket and hawker centre in Kampung Admiralty and Ramada by Wyndham Singapore in Zhongshan Park were also newly added to the list of places visited by those patients.

MOH provides the list of locations and the times that infectious patients have visited for at least 30 minutes, to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

Meanwhile, a one-year-old baby boy was among 15 imported coronavirus patients announced by MOH on Monday .

This was the highest in nearly four months since April 1, when there were 20 imported cases. This was also the first time since then that the figure has hit double digits.

The baby, an Indian national, was one of two dependant's pass holders who had arrived from India on July 12 and 14.

Among the other 13 other imported patients were two Singaporeans who had returned to Singapore from India on July 15, and 11 work pass or work permit holders who are employed here and arrived in Singapore from India or the Philippines between July 14 and 15.

All the imported patients tested positive on Sunday. They were placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and tested while serving their notice, said MOH.

The two community cases reported on Monday comprised a Singaporean and a work pass holder who were detected due to screening of people working at dormitories.

Migrant workers residing in dormitories made up the remaining 452 of 469 cases announced on Monday.

MOH also announced a new cluster in a dormitory at 6 Sungei Kadut Street 2.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 10 cases two weeks ago to five in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of five cases to three over the same period.

With 171 cases discharged on Monday, 45,677 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 179 patients remain in hospital, while 4,940 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 16.2 million people. More than 649,000 people have died.