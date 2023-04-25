38% of vulnerable S’pore residents do not plan to get more Covid-19 jabs: Survey

SINGAPORE – Most people here surveyed recently no longer view Covid-19 as a threat, with about 35 per cent saying they have no intention of getting more vaccine booster shots.​

Among those who do not plan to get further booster jabs are people aged 60 years old and above, even though they are at greater risk of severe infection, according to a recent YouGov survey commissioned by Moderna Biotech Singapore and the Asia Pacific Immunisation Coalition (Apic).

A total of 1,110 people – aged 18 to more than 60 – participated in the survey, which was conducted online and in English between March 30 and April 12. The participants included people with diabetes, heart conditions or chronic lung conditions.

At an event at the Art Science Museum to unveil the survey results on Tuesday morning, Professor Tikki Pangestu, the co-chair of Apic, said it is a worry that only 15 per cent of those aged 60 and above see Covid-19 as a high or very high risk threat to their health. And, nearly 38 per cent do not plan on getting more booster vaccinations.

The survey results come as Singapore is experiencing a small surge in Covid-19 cases, resulting in some hospitalisations, which adds to the hospitals’ high number of non-Covid-19 patients. The majority of hospitalised Covid-19 patients are those aged 60 and above.

Adjunct Associate Professor Matthias Toh from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), who attended the event, said that NCID saw more of these patients in the last one to two weeks, and some of them had not been vaccinated at all.

Prof Pangestu said that many people are not keen to take booster shots because of many factors, including vaccination fatigue and continued fear of side effects.

Recent news of the State Coroner’s ruling that the death of a 43-year-old domestic worker, certified as myocarditis, was related to her Covid-19 vaccination would strike fear in people, he said, but added: “What people forget is that, that was a very, very rare event.” The worker had died days after taking a booster dose in 2021.

More than half of the survey respondents stated that they fear the potential side effects of Covid-19 vaccines, more than contracting Covid-19 itself.

In the survey, only 8.8 per cent of those aged 60 and above said they would take a booster dose every six months.

About 20 per cent of this group said they would take a booster dose as frequently as advised by the Ministry of Health (MOH), 23.7 per cent said they would take it every year and around 8 per cent said they would take it every two years.

Dr Ong Kian Chun, the president of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Association (Singapore), who was on a panel discussion at the event, said he has been asking his patients to get the booster jabs, but not all will take the advice. Recently, one of his patients with lung issues told him she would not get a booster jab because “the pandemic is over”, he said.