35 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 35 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday noon (Jan 3), taking Singapore's total to 58,697.

All of them were imported cases and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Six are Singaporeans or permanent residents and seven are foreign domestic workers.

Sunday’s number is the highest daily figure since Sept 14 when there were 48 cases. This was also the highest number of imported cases since March 28 when there were 42.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday, the police said that a group of 44 people who had gathered at an industrial building in Boon Lay Way are being investigated.

Of those 44 individuals, 41 are Singaporeans, one is a Singapore permanent resident, one is Malaysian and one a Chinese national. They were drinking, smoking and singing in an empty office past 1am on New Year's Day.

They are being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

The police said that they received a report about the gathering at 1.20am on Friday and found a large group of 29 men and 15 women, aged between 17 and 34, when they arrived at the location.

They added that preliminary investigations had found that the people allegedly gathered to socialise and the premises was not licensed to provide public entertainment.

The police are investigating the incident.

Under the Public Entertainment Act, the offence of providing public entertainment without a valid licence carries a fine of up to $20,000.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under Covid-19 rules, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

"Members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously," said the police.

Separately, the Health Ministry confirmed 33 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, all imported. Two were symptomatic, while the rest were asymptomatic. All had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Among Saturday's 33 new cases was a three-year-old girl from India who is a dependant's pass holder and nine foreign domestic workers.

There was also one short-term visit pass holder who arrived from Indonesia to visit her Singaporean parent.

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from one case in the week before to 10 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from one case in the week before to four cases in the past week.

A total of 61 patients remained in hospital yesterday, while 96 were recuperating in community facilities. One patient was in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Seventeen patients were discharged.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak that began in December 2019 has infected more than 82.7 million people. More than 1.8 million people have died.