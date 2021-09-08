347 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore

Thank you, we are working on this new feature for you
Help us make this "Follow writer" feature better.
Let us know how you would like to be notified of the latest articles by your favourite writers.
Let us know how you would like to be notified of the latest articles of your favourite topics.
This questionnaire should take no more than a minute to complete.
Your e-mail (required):
How easy was it to discover the "Follow" feature?
Very easy
Easy
Neutral
Difficult
I didn't notice
How easy was it to understand what the feature does?
Very easy
Easy
Neutral
Difficult
I don't understand
How useful do you think this feature will be for you?
Very useful
Useful
Neutral
May not be useful
Not useful at all
Is there anything else you want us to know?
Consent
By submitting this form, I agree that the personal data and other information that I provide in this survey will be collected by Singapore Press Holdings for the analysis of user-provided data for the improvement of SPH products.
After clicking Submit, your browser will ask you for permission to show notifications from ST. Please click Allow to get updates from topics/writers you’ve followed.
Thanks! Your response has been recorded.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.