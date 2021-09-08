347 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore

SINGAPORE - There were 347 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 as at Wednesday noon (Sept 8), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The ministry did not provide the number of linked and unlinked cases.

Among the cases were three seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness, it added.

There were also two imported cases. Both cases developed the illness while in isolation or serving stay-home notice.

A total of 349 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday.

The total number of infections in Singapore stands at 69,582.

More details will be provided by MOH on Wednesday night.