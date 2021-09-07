328 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as unlinked cases soar to record of 185

SINGAPORE - There were 328 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 reported as at Tuesday noon (Sept 7), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, 185 were unlinked - the highest number of unlinked cases in Singapore so far. This figure is almost triple the number of new unlinked cases confirmed just a week ago.

Another 91 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while 52 linked cases were detected through surveillance, MOH said.

Four are seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness, it added.

There were also four imported cases, making a total of 332 new cases reported on Tuesday.

Two of the imported cases were detected on arrival and two developed the illness while in isolation or serving stay-home notice.

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 69,233.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday that there could be 2,000 new daily Covid-19 cases should the virus continue spreading in the community at the current rate.

He urged the public to hold back on non-essential social activities for the next two weeks to curb the virus' spread, while MOH announced new measures, including a more aggressive testing regime, to put a lid on new cases.

More details will provided by MOH on Tuesday night.