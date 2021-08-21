32 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 16 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 32 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases as at Saturday noon (Aug 21).

Of the new infections, 11 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined.

Another five linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive.

The remaining 16 were unlinked cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily afternoon update.

Among the cases is one senior aged above 70 who is unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness, MOH said.

There were also five imported cases that were detected and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Three of these cases were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, there were 37 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Saturday, bringing the country's total to 66,443.

MOH will give further updates on Saturday night.