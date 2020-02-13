300 DBS staff evacuated after case confirmed at its MBFC offices

Hundreds of DBS Bank employees had to vacate their offices at Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC) yesterday, after an employee was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

The staff member - a 62-year-old man - was tested on Tuesday and the bank was told of the confirmation yesterday morning, a spokesman said. The man is being treated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

He was one of three new cases announced by the Health Ministry yesterday, bringing the total number of infected patients here to 50.

The 300 members of staff working on the same 43rd floor as the man left the offices by 12pm and have been told to work from home for the time being.

A DBS staff member who works on the 13th floor said he has not heard if other floors have been evacuated, as most departments have their own split operations protocol.

Tracing is being conducted with all employees and others the infected employee may have come into contact with.

The 43rd floor offices, including common areas like lift lobbies and toilets, are being deep cleaned and disinfected in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.

"The health and well-being of our staff are a top priority for us, and we will lend them every support to get through these uncertain times," said the spokesman.

All DBS employees will receive a personal hygiene and protection care pack including masks, a thermometer, hand sanitiser and vitamin C from next week.

DBS added that all its office buildings have temperature screening in place, and visitors must sign a health and travel history declaration form before entering.

Hand sanitisers are available on every floor and front-line staff have been given face masks. Some employees are also working from home or split sites.