3 new virus clusters detected in previously cleared dormitories

Another three new clusters of coronavirus infections - all in dormitories - were announced by the Health Ministry yesterday.

Cassia @ Penjuru, CDPL Tuas Dormitory and Kranji Lodge I were linked to 13, seven and five earlier confirmed cases, respectively.

Despite all foreign worker dormitories having been announced as cleared on Aug 11, new clusters continue to emerge.

In the past week alone, 12 clusters have resurfaced in dormitories that were previously cleared of the virus - the others are Cochrane Lodge I, Mandai Lodge I, Tuas South Dormitory, Blue Stars Dormitory, Cochrane Lodge II, Westlite Toh Guan dormitory, Changi Lodge II, North Coast Lodge and Toh Guan Dormitory.

Four community cases were reported yesterday - a work pass holder and three work permit holders. Two of the four were linked to previous cases, while the other two are currently unlinked.

There were 13 imported cases - four Singaporeans, two permanent residents, a work pass holder, five work permit holders and a student's pass holder. They arrived from India, Indonesia and the Philippines between Aug 23 and 26.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 23 of the 40 new coronavirus cases announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,022.

The Hoshino Coffee outlet at Raffles Holland V Mall and the White Restaurant outlet at Jewel Changi Airport were the latest to be added to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients. The full list of locations can be found on the ministry's website.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from an average of one case a day to two a day over the same period.

Update on cases

New cases: 40 Imported: 13 (4 Singaporeans, 2 PRs, 1 work pass holder, 5 work permit holders, 1 student's pass holder) In community: 4 (1 work pass holder, 3 work permit holders) In dormitories: 23 Active cases: 662 In hospitals: 51 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 611 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 56,318 Discharged yesterday: 66 TOTAL CASES: 57,022

With 66 cases discharged yesterday, 56,318 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

As at yesterday, 51 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 611 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began last December, has infected more than 27 million people. More than 880,000 have died.