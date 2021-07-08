3 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 13 imported cases

SINGAPORE - There are 16 Covid-19 cases as at Thursday noon (July 8), taking Singapore's total to 62,668, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, three cases are locally transmitted and 13 are imported.

Two of the locally transmitted cases are unlinked, while one has been linked to a previous case and was detected through surveillance.

All 13 imported cases were already placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

All except one of these cases were detected upon arrival. The remaining case developed Covid-19 during SHN or isolation.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.