3 new free night clinics open to serve after-hours health needs of migrant workers

SINGAPORE - Migrant workers who feel unwell at night can now seek help at three free night clinics located in regional medical centres around the island.

Since Aug 28, 13 regional and on-site medical centres have been set up to meet the health needs of migrant workers.

These have been complemented by mobile clinical teams and telemedicine using the FWMOMCare app, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a statement on Friday (Oct 9).

MOM had earlier said that as dormitories continue to be at risk of new infections, migrant workers who reside there can use only Government-provided initiatives for non-emergency medical attention.

The medical centres provide simple acute and chronic care management, as well as mental healthcare, similar to the outpatient services provided by some general practitioners in the community.

However, the physical centres currently operate only until 6.30pm, and appointments must be made beforehand.

To supplement this, telemedicine is available at all hours, and when an emerging cluster is detected, mobile clinical teams can also be activated.

The new night clinics are open from 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily and allow workers to seek face-to-face help when the centres would previously have closed.

They are located at Space @ Tuas Recreation Centre in the south-west, Cochrane Recreation Centre in the north, and Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre in the east.

Related Story Employers reminded to schedule migrant workers for routine testing: MOM

MOM said its Assurance, Care & Engagement Group hopes that the new clinics will encourage migrant workers to seek medical attention when they need it.

The group will evaluate the response to the clinics and see if more such facilities are required.

Employers and dormitory operators can make a booking through the managing agent in charge of the dormitory's region who will then arrange transport to the night clinics for the workers if they live in dormitories.

Those who wish to make an appointment for their workers at Space @ Tuas Recreation Centre should call 8349- 1374, while the number for Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre is 8933- 7687.

Employers and dorm operators scheduling appointments for their workers at Cochrane Recreation Centre before 5.30pm can call 8933-7756, and 8544-4250 for appointments from 6.30pm.

For workers living in the community, such as in Housing Board flats or private residential premises, no such transport will be provided. Employers will need to arrange their transport instead.

MOM said that the fight against Covid-19 is the shared responsibility of migrant workers, employers and dormitory operators.

It added: "Continued vigilance is critical and migrant workers should not return to work if they feel unwell.

"Instead, they should seek medical attention immediately at one of the medical centres or through telemedicine and abide by safe management measures. Together, we can contain the spread of Covid-19."