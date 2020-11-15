3 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported, none in the community

SINGAPORE - There were three new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunday (Nov 15), taking Singapore's total to 58,119.

All three were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is the fifth day in a row when there were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday, two new Covid-19 patients were announced. One of them is a 41-year-old female Indonesian work permit holder, and the other a 35-year-old male French short-term visit pass holder.

The woman had arrived here from Indonesia, while the man had flown here from France to visit his fiancee.

Both cases were asymptomatic, and tested positive while serving their stay-home notice.

The number of new cases in the community has remained low, with one case in the past week, which is unlinked, the ministry added.

With 11 new cases discharged, 58,004 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 47 patients remain in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit, while 22 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak that began in December last year has infected more than 52.7 million people. More than 1.2 million people have died.