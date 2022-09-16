3 more monkeypox cases detected here, bringing Singapore's total to 19

Three new cases of monkeypox have been reported here, bringing the total number of infections in Singapore to 19, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The cases were recorded in the week of Sept 4 to 10, according to a weekly report of infectious diseases that the MOH uploaded to its website on Thursday.

The ministry's previous update on the disease, on Sept 8, reported no new cases for the week of Aug 28 to Sept 3.

The last monkeypox case here had been recorded in the week of Aug 14 to 20.

MOH previously announced that those with the disease could recover at home from Aug 22, as long as they are assessed by a doctor to be clinically stable and their place of residence is suitable for home recovery.

Those assessed to be at higher risk of complications will continue to be managed in hospitals.

Before this, all confirmed cases assessed by public hospitals to be clinically stable had to recover with telemedicine support at a monkeypox isolation facility.

People confirmed to have monkeypox are required under the Infectious Diseases Act to remain in isolation until they are medically assessed to be non-infectious.

The outbreak of monkeypox was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation on July 23.

Local and international data show that monkeypox is typically a mild and self-limiting illness in which the majority of patients recover within two to four weeks without requiring hospitalisation.

Some of the symptoms linked to the virus include fever, headache, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, lethargy and skin rash.