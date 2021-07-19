3 more markets, 4 more KTV clubs linked to cases

New Covid-19 cases have been detected among fishmongers working at Haig Road Market and Cooked Food Centre, Jurong Central Plaza and Shunfu Mart, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The ministry added that it is closely monitoring the situation and taking steps to quickly contain and manage the cases, including contact tracing, quarantine and aggressive testing.

In its daily update, MOH said its investigations have found likely spread of the virus at four more KTV clubs. They are: Maze Club at 2 Aliwal Street, China Doll at 1 Sophia Road, Club Myth at 1 Coleman Street, and Martell W KTV Chivas at 6 Foch Road.

MOH said: "All visitors to the affected premises are advised to monitor their health closely, and minimise social interactions as far as possible, for 14 days from their date of visit or interaction. They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

"We also advise all visitors to markets and food centres to avoid crowds and to do your marketing during off-peak hours or at supermarkets, and to strictly observe the safe management measures."

Of the 12 cases that needed oxygen support yesterday, five patients were aged 11 or younger. Before yesterday, there were no patients who needed oxygen support in this age range in the past month.

Singapore reported a total of 92 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, including 88 locally transmitted cases and four imported cases.

The local cases included 25 new cases linked to the KTV cluster, which now has 173 cases, and 42 new cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which now has 63.

There was also one case involving a resident in a foreign worker dormitory.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 17 cases the week before to 325 cases in the past week.

MOH said it is likely that rising case numbers will be reported in the coming days as it steps up efforts to detect new cases to contain a spread in the community.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from eight cases the week before to 31 cases in the past week.