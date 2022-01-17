3 in 10 S'poreans still plan to holiday abroad this year despite rise in Covid-19 cases: Survey

SINGAPORE - Nearly three in 10 here are planning to travel overseas this year even if the current global Covid-19 situation remains the same, despite the international resurgence of Covid-19 cases and changing travel restrictions as the Omicron variant sweeps the globe.

This was one of the findings of an online survey of 1,000 respondents commissioned by The Straits Times and conducted by market research firm Milieu Insight from Jan 6 to 10.

The respondents, who are all Singaporeans, are representative of the Singaporean population aged 16 and above by age and gender.

Of the 28 per cent who said they intend to travel this year, one-fifth had already travelled for leisure since the start of the pandemic.

Ms Joy Wang, 29, told ST that she travelled between September and November last year, visiting places such as Canada, London and Switzerland.

"I always had a goal of travelling to at least 10 new countries per year and so it was difficult for me not to be jetting off every month after the pandemic hit," said Ms Wang.

The part-time yoga instructor said that while there are more checks and regulations to be aware of when travelling now, she felt that the destinations make them all worthwhile.

"I feel that at some point, I may get the virus within or outside of Singapore, and so I would rather lean into the situation now than live in fear avoiding it," Ms Wang said.

A higher proportion of respondents aged 25 to 34 years old - 43 per cent - said they intend to travel this year, compared with 35 per cent of those aged 16 to 24, 25 per cent of those in the 35-44 age group, 20 per cent of those aged 45 to 54, and 18 per cent of those 55 and older.