29 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 13 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 29 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported on Thursday afternoon (Aug 19).

Of the new cases, 11 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined.

Another five linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive.

The remaining 13 were unlinked cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

There were also three imported cases that were detected and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

One of these cases was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, there were 32 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday, bringing the country's total to 66,366.

MOH will give further updates on Thursday night.

The ministry had announced on Wednesday that an unvaccinated 64-year-old man died on Monday after being infected with the coronavirus. He is the ninth death in August.

The Singaporean had developed a cough on Aug 2 and was taken to Raffles Hospital the next day after suffering from heart problems.

He had a history of end-stage kidney failure, ischaemic cardiomyopathy, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, added the ministry.

In all, 46 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection.