26 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 26 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Saturday noon (Feb 6), taking Singapore's total to 59,675.

All 26 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in the community or in workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

With 25 patients discharged on Friday, 59,358 have fully recovered.

A total of 41 patients remain in hospital, including one in a critical condition in intensive care, while 206 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 104 million people. More than 2.2 million people have died.