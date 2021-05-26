24 new local Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including three unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 26 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Wednesday (May 26), taking Singapore's total to 61,916.

There were 23 community cases and one in a migrant workers' dormitory.

Twenty-one of the cases have been linked to previous cases, with three unlinked. Fourteen had already been quarantined.

There were also two imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More details will be announced on Wednesday night, said MOH.

Tuesday's cases included three students, a pre-schooler and a housekeeper at Sengkang General Hospital (SKH).

On Wednesday, SKH said colleagues who were in close contact with the housekeeper are now under quarantine and additional measures have been taken to mitigate the risk of infection from him.

Three new clusters were also announced on Tuesday, including one at the Harvest @ Woodlands dormitory.

Thirteen people were discharged on Tuesday, while 250 cases remain in hospital. Of these, most were stable or improving, and two were in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 279 were isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

There have been 32 deaths here from complications due to Covid-19 infection, while another 15 who tested positive for the virus have died of other causes.