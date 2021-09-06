235 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 110 unlinked

Singapore reported a total of 241 new coronavirus cases on Sept 6, 2021.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
SINGAPORE - There were 241 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus reported as at Monday noon (Sept 6), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, 235 were locally transmitted cases, with 110 unlinked.

Another 91 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while 34 linked cases were detected through surveillance, MOH said.

Six are seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness, it added.

There were also six imported cases. Four were detected on arrival and two developed the illness while in isolation or serving stay-home notice.

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 68,901.

More details will provided by MOH on Monday night.

