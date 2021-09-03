216 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 109 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 216 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported on Friday afternoon (Sept 3).

Of the new cases, 56 were linked to previous cases and have already been quarantined, while another 51 linked cases were detected through surveillance.

The remaining 109 were unlinked cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily afternoon update.

Among the cases are two seniors aged above 70 who are partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

There were also three imported cases who were detected and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Two cases were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the other one developed the illness while in isolation or serving stay-home notice.

In total, there were 219 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Friday, bringing the country's total to 68,210.

More details will be provided by MOH on Friday night.