2,079 new cases; infection growth rate drops to 0.75 Coronavirus: Singapore

There were 2,079 new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore yesterday, up from 1,782 on Tuesday.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate stood at 0.75, slightly down from 0.83 on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.

The infection growth rate is now at its lowest in two months. On Sept 24, the number was 1.63.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 56.1 per cent yesterday, up from 55.2 per cent on Tuesday.

There were six people aged between 60 and 83 who died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said. All of them, except for an unvaccinated individual, had various underlying medical conditions, it added, without giving further details.

The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 678.

The new infections comprised 2,030 cases in the community, 40 in migrant worker dormitories and nine imported cases.

Of the community cases, 312 are seniors aged 60 and above.

There are also 59 people who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, which means they need ventilators to help them breathe.

In the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent of local infected cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, and 0.1 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU to prevent further deterioration.

About 0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 257,510.

Some 85 per cent of the total Singapore population have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, 86 per cent have received at least one dose and 24 per cent have received their booster shots.

Among the clusters under close monitoring by MOH is Jenaris Home at Pelangi Village, where seven new cases were detected, bringing the case count there to 94.

Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home in Lengkok Bahru had seven new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the home to 32.