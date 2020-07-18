202 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 in the community and 8 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 202 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Saturday noon (July 18), taking Singapore's total to 47,655.

They include seven community cases, comprising five Singaporeans or permanent residents and two work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday.

Epidemiological investigations are being done for the other cases.

There were also eight imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday, MOH announced that two of the three new imported Covid-19 cases on that day were baby girls, both aged one, who returned from India.

One is a dependant's pass holder and the other is a long-term pass holder.

The third imported patient was a Singaporean who returned from the Philippines on July 6.

All the imported patients were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their notices.

MOH also announced Singapore's 15th case of a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus but died from other causes.

The 72-year-old Singaporean woman, who was one of nine new community cases announced on Friday, died on Wednesday. She was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive on Thursday after her death. The cause of death was intracerebral haemorrhage, the ministry said.

The eight other cases in the community comprised five Singaporeans, two work pass holders and one work permit holder. All were linked to previous cases or clusters. Of these, four cases were identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases, and were quarantined earlier. They were tested during their quarantine.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up 315 of the 327 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

Jem, Westgate and department store BHG's outlet in Lot One Shoppers' Mall were newly added to a list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Resorts World Sentosa's casino and Sim Lim Square also had new entries on the list, which can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places, as they would have been cleaned if needed.

It also announced a new cluster at a construction site at Paya Lebar Quarter Tower 2.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 16 cases two weeks ago to 11 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of eight cases to six over the same period.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected about 14.2 million people. More than 598,000 people have died.