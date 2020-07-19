202 new cases reported here, including 7 in the community

Parklane shopping mall, Albert Centre, JCube and the food park at Lorong Lew Lian are among places visited by Covid-19 patients in the community while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

A patient also went to Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub, while another worked at Lee Hung Test Services and Yale-NUS Research Laboratory.

Another patient went to work at Adventure Plus.

Altogether, seven new community cases were reported yesterday. These comprise five Singaporeans or permanent residents (PRs), one work permit holder and one student's pass holder.

Three were picked up as a result of proactive surveillance and screening, and one had already been placed on quarantine earlier.

Three of the community cases are linked to previous cases or clusters, while four are currently unlinked.

Epidemiological investigations of the unlinked cases are in progress.

MOH said that the average number of new daily cases in the community has decreased from 18 cases two weeks ago to nine in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased from a daily average of nine cases to five over the same period.

Yesterday, MOH also reported eight imported cases, two of whom are Singaporeans or PRs who returned to Singapore from India on July 6 and from Pakistan on July 4.

Three cases are work pass holders and one is a work permit holder. Another case is a dependant's pass holder. They arrived in Singapore from India between July 6 and Wednesday. All of them had been placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested during that time.

Update on cases

New cases: 202 Imported: 8 (1 Singaporean, 1 permanent resident, 3 work pass holders, 1 work permit holder, 1 dependant's pass holder, 1 special pass holder) In community: 7 (4 Singaporeans, 1 PR,1 work permit holder, 1 student's pass holder) In dormitories: 187

Active cases: 3,795 In hospitals: 169 (zero in intensive care unit) In community facilities: 3,626

Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 43,818 Discharged yesterday: 256 TOTAL CASES: 47,655

The remaining imported case arrived in Singapore from the Philippines on Thursday, and was sent to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases as he was symptomatic. He is a sailor currently holding a special pass who will join a vessel that called in a port here.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up 187 of the 202 cases announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 47,655.

MOH also announced new clusters in dormitories at 72 Tagore Lane and 54 Tech Park Crescent.

However, the clusters at Changi Lodge II and Sungei Tengah Lodge have been closed as they have not had new cases linked to them for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

With 256 cases discharged yesterday, 43,818 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 169 patients remain in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit, while 3,626 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

The full list of locations where infectious Covid-19 patients have visited can be found on MOH's website. The times of their visits have also been published so that people who had been to these places at specific periods can monitor their health for two weeks from the date of their visit.

MOH assured the public that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

