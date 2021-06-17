20 new Covid-19 community cases in Singapore with 2 unlinked, 7 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 27 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as at Thursday noon (June 17), taking Singapore's total to 62,366, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these cases, 20 were in the community and seven were imported.

The 20 community cases include two unlinked cases. The remaining 18 are linked to previous cases.

Of the linked cases, 13 have already been quarantined, while the other five were detected through surveillance.

Three out of the seven imported cases are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases were reported in workers' dormitories.

As at Wednesday night, 146 patients remained hospitalised, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 228 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 34 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.