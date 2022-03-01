2 people suffer adverse effects after taking supplements with potent, banned substances: HSA

SINGAPORE - Two people experienced adverse effects after taking products containing potent undeclared ingredients, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Tuesday (March 1).

The products are Traditional Herbs Preparation XPE and FS++ Slimming Supplements By JPJ Slim.

HSA advised the public to refrain from purchasing or consuming these products, and for those who have consumed them to see a doctor as soon as possible.

In its statement, HSA said it found potent adulterants, which include medicinal ingredients and sibutramine, a banned substance, in the products.

A woman in her 60s had been taking Traditional Herbs Preparation XPE for over nine months to alleviate joint pain.

She received the product from a friend who got it in Malaysia. The product was marketed for general health and listed a variety of natural herbs as its ingredients.

"Although the consumer experienced a quick relief of her joint pain, it worsened when she stopped taking it or reduced the dose," HSA said, adding that this raised her doctor's suspicions of the product.

Upon testing the product, HSA detected six medicinal ingredients: dexamethasone, chlorpheniramine, ibuprofen, lovastatin, chloramphenicol and tetracycline.

Dexamethasone is a steroid, chlorpheniramine is an antihistamine, ibuprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug and lovastatin is a cholesterol-lowering medicine. Chloramphenicol and tetracycline are both antibiotics.

Long-term unsupervised use of steroids such as dexamethasone can cause Cushing's syndrome and increased blood glucose levels, which can lead to diabetes, HSA added.

HSA also received feedback from a consumer who took FS++ Slimming Supplements By JPJ Slim and experienced insomnia, headache and confusion.

The product was bought through a local social media platform that carried reviews on its quick slimming results, and was packaged in a bottle that was labelled with minimal information - "60 capsules", "Made in Thailand" and a website link.