2 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, both unlinked

SINGAPORE - There are 10 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus as at noon on Tuesday (July 6).

Two are locally transmitted and unlinked, while the rest are imported, said the Ministry of Health.

All eight imported cases were already placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Seven of these cases were detected upon arrival and the other developed Covid-19 during SHN or isolation.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 62,640, with 36 deaths from complications, while 15 who tested positive died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.