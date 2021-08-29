2 new Covid-19 clusters at Boon Lay bus interchange and Pioneer dormitory

SINGAPORE - Two new Covid-19 clusters were reported on Sunday (Aug 29), one linked to Boon Lay Bus Interchange staff and another to a dormitory in Neythal Road.

The Boon Lay Bus Interchange cluster has seven new cases, bringing its total to 15. It is the seventh active cluster involving staff at a bus interchange.

Three new cases are linked to a dormitory at 119 Neythal Road in Pioneer, bringing the total cases to four.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had reported clusters at Jurong East Bus Interchange, Clementi Bus Interchange, as well as Punggol and Toa Payoh bus interchanges earlier this week. Covid-19 clusters at Bishan and Sengkang bus interchanges were reported earlier this month.

There are now 174 Covid-19 cases linked to the bus interchange clusters.

Besides the Neythal Road dormitory, there are six other dormitories with active Covid-19 clusters. They are the Tuas South Lodge, North Coast Lodge, Westlite Juniper and Westlite Mandai dormitories, Homestay Lodge and 43 Sungei Kadut Loop dormitory.

There are now 266 cases linked to the dormitory clusters.

In its nightly update, the MOH said there are now 67 active clusters, which have between three and 1,155 infections each.

Singapore recorded 124 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Sunday. Of these, 21 cases are linked to the Bugis Junction cluster.

This cluster, which was uncovered on Tuesday, now has 198 cases.

Of the remaining 103 new cases, 37 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined.

Another 32 linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive.

The remaining 34 were unlinked cases.

There were also nine imported cases, three of whom were detected on arrival in Singapore and another six who developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In all, there were 133 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, bringing the country's total to 67,304.

A total of 414 patients are hospitalised. There are 14 patients who require oxygen supplementation and six are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Of those who have fallen very ill, 14 are seniors aged above 60, nine of whom are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

"There is continuing evidence that almost all fully vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless they have underlying medical conditions that make them more susceptible," said MOH.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from 240 cases in the week before to 634 cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases also rose from 86 to 152 cases over the same period.

The ministry added that over the last 28 days, 9.2 per cent of those who are unvaccinated became severely ill or died, while the proportion of those fully vaccinated in this category is 1.3 per cent.

A total of 8,684,484 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme, covering 4,505,072 individuals, with 4,302,996 people having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 165,981 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 85,557 individuals.

In total, 80 per cent of Singapore residents have received two doses of the vaccines, and 83 per cent have received at least one dose.

