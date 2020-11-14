2 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, both imported

SINGAPORE - There were two new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Saturday noon (Nov 14), taking Singapore's total to 58,116.

Both were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no cases in the community and none in workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday, there were 12 new coronavirus cases and, for the third day in a row, all were imported cases, said MOH.

All were placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, the ministry added.

They comprised one Singaporean, two permanent residents, three work pass holders, two work permit holders, three dependant's pass holders and one long-term visit pass holder.

The Singaporean is a 19-year-old woman who returned from France.

The two PRs arrived from the United States and India.

Of the five employed in Singapore, three are work pass holders who returned from the United Arab Emirates, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Britain.

The two work permit holders travelled from Indonesia and Myanmar.

Another three cases are dependant's pass holders who arrived from Russia, France and the UAE.

One of them, a 46-year-old Indian national who travelled from the UAE, was a contact of one of the work pass holder cases, a 49-year-old Indian national who had also arrived here from the UAE.

The remaining case is a long-term visit pass holder who travelled from the Netherlands.

All 12 cases, of which one was symptomatic, tested positive while serving their stay-home notice.

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories, said the ministry.

MOH also announced the cluster in PPT Lodge 1A has been closed, as no new cases were linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The number of new cases in the community has remained low, with one case in the past week, which is unlinked, the ministry added.

With six cases discharged on Friday, 57,993 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 50 patients remain in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit, while 28 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 52.7 million people. More than 1.2 million people have died.