2 kindergartens at Grace Assembly sites will stay open; church premises to be disinfected

The two Grace House kindergartens at the Grace Assembly of God church premises will continue to remain open as the pastor from the church who tested positive for Covid-19 had no contact with the schools.

Arrangements have been made to clean and disinfect all the church premises as a precau-tionary measure, including the kindergartens, though a church spokesman could not confirm when this will be carried out.

This comes after a pastor at the church tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Grace House, which is at both church premises in Tanglin and Bukit Batok, has a third school in Thomson. The kindergartens are not operated by the church.

The church spokesman confirmed with The Straits Times that all its pastors operate from both premises as needed.

She said the infected pastor had not visited either premise since May 2, which was when the church last held services on site.

Since May 2, all staff - except for essential personnel who need to oversee daily operations such as maintenance work - have also been told to work from home.

"We are providing emotional and spiritual support for (the pastor) as she recovers in hospital," the spokesman said.

The pastor is part of the Jem and Westgate cluster, which has 60 cases as at Wednesday night. The 30-year-old Singapore permanent resident had visited Jem on May 11.

She is asymptomatic and her infection was detected when she was tested for Covid-19 on Monday as part of surveillance testing operations for those who had visited the malls.

In a notice put up on its website yesterday, the church said all those who were in contact with the pastor have been notified by the Ministry of Health.

The church spokesman said she did not have information on whether any staff or churchgoers have been issued quarantine orders since the pastor was confirmed to have Covid-19.

Grace Assembly of God church was one of Singapore's first Covid-19 clusters last year, with 23 cases linked to it. The cluster stemmed from a Chinese New Year family gathering in Mei Hwan Drive in January last year.

A middle-aged couple who attended the gathering had picked up the virus from a couple from Wuhan, China, when they had gone to The Life Church and Missions Singapore.

A 28-year-old man who worked at the Grace Assembly of God church was also at the gathering. He then passed the virus on to others at the church.

The church's senior pastor Wilson Teo told ST in March last year that more than 70 staff were issued quarantine orders then.

He added then: "We want to make sure if ever there is an outbreak again, the staff do not all get quarantined."