19,420 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 1,355 patients hospitalised

SINGAPORE - There were a record 19,420 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (Feb 15), up from 9,082 on Monday, said the Ministry of Health in its daily update.

The daily number of cases is the highest since the pandemic hit Singapore shores in January 2020.

Of the 19,179 local cases reported on Tuesday, 16,102 of them were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

Another 3,077 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were also 241 new imported cases, with 182 detected through PCR tests and 59 through ART.

Seven people died, said the MOH update.

As at Tuesday, Singapore has recorded 497,997 Covid-19 cases and 913 deaths.

A total of 1,355 patients in Singapore were hospitalised with Covid-19 on Tuesday (Feb 15), up from 1,332 people the day before. For the 11th day, hospitalisation numbers have exceeded 1,000.

There were also 23 patients in intensive care unit, with a total of 140 requiring oxygen support, down from 147 on Monday.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate is at 1.34, down from 1.39 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

About 93 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 64 per cent of the total population have received the vaccine booster shot.

See the full update from MOH here.