19 new Covid-19 community cases in Singapore, including 3 unlinked; five imported cases

SINGAPORE - There were 24 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as at Wednesday noon (June 16), taking Singapore's total to 62,339, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these cases, 19 were in the community and five were imported.

Of the 19 community cases, three were unlinked and the remaining 16 were linked to existing cases.

Of the linked cases, 10 had already been quarantined, while the other six were detected through surveillance.

Two out of the five imported cases were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases were reported in the workers' dormitories.

As at Tuesday night, 137 patients remained hospitalised, including two in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 233 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 34 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.